‘Extreme Survival’ talk with author Michael Tougias

The Edgartown library and the Vineyard Haven library are co-hosting a virtual book talk and slideshow with New York Times–bestselling author Michael Tougias on his recent book, “Extreme Survival: Lessons from Those Who Have Triumphed Against All Odds.”

Tougias describes “Extreme Survival” as the culmination of his life’s work over the past three decades of interviewing and researching the toughest survivors.

Some of these historic survivors include John McCain, Mary Rowlandson (captive during King Philip’s War), Howard Blackburn, Captain Bligh, Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl, mountain man Hugh Glass, Admiral Byrd, Shackleton, WWII Pilot James Whittaker, Teddy Roosevelt, JFK (PT109), USS Indianapolis survivors, and many more, from mountain climbers to early explorers of the new world.

Drawing from more than 100 of these interviews and historical accounts, Tougias will share what he has learned about decisionmaking, survival, and resilience, and discuss how these lessons can inspire all of us when facing life challenges.

Michael Tougias is the author of 30 bestselling and critically acclaimed nonfiction narratives, including seven survival and rescue books. Some of his books include “The Finest Hours” (now a Disney movie), “A Storm Too Soon,” “The Waters Between Us,” and Overboard!” He is also the author of the “True Rescue” book series and the “True Survival” book series, both for middle-grade readers.

Interested patrons may register on the websites of either the Edgartown library or the Vineyard Haven library. The program will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 25, via Zoom.

For more information, please contact the Edgartown library at 508-627-4221 or programs@edgartownlibrary, or the Vineyard Haven library at 508-696-4211 or vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.