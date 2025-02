Join Isa Brillard for a workshop on how to start your spring seeds. It will cover the basics of propagating seeds, as well as some of the more involved methods to encourage your seeds to sprout. Additionally, Brillard will share how to get seeds, what equipment is helpful to have on hand, and how to best care for your seedlings once they’ve germinated. Saturday, Feb. 15, 12:30 pm. West Tisbury library.