Valentine’s Day: Comedy with TBD Improv

Calling all lovers and nonlovers: Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to enjoy a fun and saucy improv show. Head over to the Barn, Bowl & Bistro to share some laughs. Unscripted and spontaneous, Vineyard-based improvisers from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and beyond bring the laughs using their wits and suggestions from the audience. Please allow extra time to find parking, and arrive 15 minutes before showtime. All seats will be given to standby 10 minutes after the show starts. Please note that the venue is wheelchair-accessible. Visit tbdimprov.thundertix.com/events/240503 for tickets. Friday, Feb. 14, 7 to 8:30 pm.