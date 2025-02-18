Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Ray Lincoln with a 10/5 +58 card

Second, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +60 card

Third, Ed Montesion with a 8/4 +25 card

Fourth, Bo Picard with a 8/4 +37 card

Fifth, Richard Clark with a 8/3 +43 card

There were four 24-point hands, by Samantha Burns, Richard Clark, and Bo Picard, who had two. There were a total of nine skunks (a game won by more than 31 points).

If you play cribbage, come and join us any Wednesday evening at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room; the entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.