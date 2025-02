Tune in each night at 7:20 pm for a new feature. On Mondays, Peter Halperin will bring you “Woodstove Studios Presents Song of the Week.” On Tuesdays, Rich Rogers will spotlight a jam band track on “Jam That’s Good.” On Thursdays, Aurora McGuckin shares a “30 Under 30” song from a young artist. And on Wednesdays and Fridays, Rich has “Keeping It Local,” which highlights artists who live on the Cape and Islands. MVY Radio, 88.7 FM.