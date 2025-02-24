Stop & Shop remodeling pharmacy 

Stop & Shop is remodeling its pharmacy in Edgartown with the intention of creating a dedicated area for immunizations.

The grocery store chain purchased the unit at the 245 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road property in December for $2.2 million, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Spokesperson Stephanie Cunha said the intention is to have the new facility ready by the summer, though the pharmacy will remain open during work.

“We are remodeling that space and creating an area dedicated for immunization services in order to better serve our customers,” Cunha said.

Meanwhile, one of the Island’s few pharmacies, Leslie’s on Main Street in Tisbury, closed last year, leaving patients scrambling to find a provider.