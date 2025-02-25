Edgartown Council on Aging: March 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi
- 3 pm: Edgartown After School Club: The Edgartown Council on Aging invites you to join us for a new intergenerational program running through March 20. Each Thursday the Anchors will host a group of students from the Edgartown School, grades 1 through 4, for 45 minutes of fun, creativity, learning, and of course, snacks. Each group will be led by one of our own talented volunteers in an area of their expertise. Seeking fun-loving older adults to come and join in the fun.
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
March Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
Library of Congress and Perkins School for the Blind – Talking Books. If you or someone you care for is unable to read in the traditional manner, the Anchors now has a limited number of Talking Book players for loan. Registrants can order audiobooks through a monthly publication offering a wide range of genres. Speak with Meris for more information about this free program for qualified individuals: 508-627-4368.
- March 5, 11 am, Guest Chef Jesse Martin. Check edgartowncoa.com for more information.
- March 6, 1 pm: Bingo with Rod and Lane!
- March 7: Wellness Clinic and blood pressure checks with the town nurse.
- March 11: AARP Tax Preparation for those registered to drop off at the Edgartown library.
- March 11, 11 am: Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department.
- March 12: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Please call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month.
- March 13, 1 pm: Bingo with Rod and Lane!
- March 14: Drop-in Tech Help with Rizwan Malik. No advance registration required.
- March 21, 8:30 am: Monthly meeting of the board of the Edgartown Council on Aging.
- March 21, 12 pm: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in March.
- March 27: 1 pm, Adele Dreyer performs on piano with a special guest tenor, Jay Sigler. Come and enjoy a cozy afternoon of music, coffee, and pastries with us.
- March 28, 9 am: Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend.
- April 1 to June 17: Tuesdays at 9 am. Twelve-week Mindfulness Meditation workshop with Noel Coakley of the Boston Center For Contemplative Practice; $120. Pre-registration for this Zoom workshop is required. All are welcome. Scholarships available. Please contact Meris for registration and for more information: 508-627-4368.