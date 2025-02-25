Edgartown Council on Aging: March 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi

3 pm: Edgartown After School Club: The Edgartown Council on Aging invites you to join us for a new intergenerational program running through March 20. Each Thursday the Anchors will host a group of students from the Edgartown School, grades 1 through 4, for 45 minutes of fun, creativity, learning, and of course, snacks. Each group will be led by one of our own talented volunteers in an area of their expertise. Seeking fun-loving older adults to come and join in the fun.

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

March Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

Library of Congress and Perkins School for the Blind – Talking Books. If you or someone you care for is unable to read in the traditional manner, the Anchors now has a limited number of Talking Book players for loan. Registrants can order audiobooks through a monthly publication offering a wide range of genres. Speak with Meris for more information about this free program for qualified individuals: 508-627-4368.