There is nothing quite like a tasty bagel with cream cheese, melted cheese, turkey, tomato … Well, you get the picture. Craving one now? You’re in luck. Teri Culetto, the Vineyard Baker, will be leading a hands-on workshop on the art of bagel making. Each participant will take home half a dozen bagels. Yum. Saturday, March 1, 10 am to 12 pm. Trustees’ Farm Institute, Edgartown.