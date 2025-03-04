Cribbage Club results

Seventeen members of the Martha’s Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday to play six rounds of our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Tricia Bergeron with a 11/5 +101 card

Second, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +58 card

Third, Ron Ferreira with an 8/4 +40 card

Fourth, Rita Castro with an 8/4 +08 card

There were two 24-point hands, by Bo Picard and Mary Alice Russell. There were two 23-point hands, by Ron Ferreira and Tricia Bergeron. There were a total of six skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

We meet every Wednesday evening at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room; the entrance is right across from the tennis courts. Come and play to see if you want to join the club. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.