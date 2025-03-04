Jed Devine, photographer, teacher, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Oct. 29, 2024. He died at home on Martha’s Vineyard, surrounded by his wife Barbara Kassel, his son Jesse Devine, and his daughter Siobhan Devine.

Born on August 31, 1944, Jed grew up in Pleasantville, N.Y., the middle of three brothers. He attended Pleasantville High School, Deerfield Academy, and Yale, where he captained the baseball team, and received his B.A. in fine arts and MFA in graphic design.

After graduate school, Jed focused on photography, notably the black-and-white palladium prints for which he is known, and later color digital prints. He exhibited for many years with Daniel Wolf and then Benrubi Gallery in New York City. In 1986, Jed received a Guggenheim Fellowship for his photographs of Central Park’s Bethesda Terrace.

Jed’s work is in the permanent collections of numerous museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art, the Eastman House, the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Addison Gallery, the Aldrich Contemporary Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, among other private and public collections.

Jed had a long teaching career, primarily at SUNY Purchase, where he chaired the visual arts department for a time. He delighted in working with students, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Jed and his first wife, dancer Emily Devine, raised Jesse and Siobhan in an artist’s loft in Manhattan and on Friendship Long Island, Maine. In the book that Jed published with his friend Jim Dinsmore about the island, titled “Friendship,” he called his children “his most insightful and candid critics and his greatest blessings.”

Jed met Barbara, a painter, a few days before 9/11. Their second date included having drinks at Windows on the World, at the top of the World Trade Center. Thirty-six hours later, the restaurant was gone, and they have been together ever since. As a couple, they influenced and contributed to each other’s work throughout 23 years together in Manhattan, Maine and Martha’s Vineyard. In 2015, they had a joint exhibition at the Clark Gallery, titled Musings. In 2019 they moved full time to the island where Jed continued to photograph. He loved living on the island where they had a house, studio and wonderful gardens in West Tisbury.

In 2010, health issues led Jed to explore digital color photographs that he described as “wildly gregarious” — illustrating his determination to turn setbacks into blessings. Even in the face of heart disease, he lived life fully and said he felt very lucky.

Jed’s grandchildren knew him as the most playful Grandpa around. As he wrote toward the end: “I’m just a kid, hoping to play a few more innings before it gets dark.”

In addition to Barbara, Jesse and Siobhan, Jed is survived by his brothers Michael Devine and Peter Devine, his sister in law, Marilyn Devine, his half-sister Daria Lee, Emily Devine, his daughter-in-law Emily Harney, his son-in-law Gabriel Marquez, and his beloved grandchildren Ray, Myles, Miriam, and Amaya.

Benrubi Gallery in New York City will host a memorial exhibition later in the year.