A weekly dance improvisation class is led by Sandy Broyard, director of What’s Written Within, an Island improv dance group, who believes everyone is a dancer. Come and discover the dance that’s written within — the dance your body wants to do. Beginning with a gentle warm-up, you will explore gestures and moves that are uniquely yours. All levels are welcome. No sign-up required. Free and open to the public. Saturdays, 10:20–11:30 am, through May 31, at the West Tisbury library.