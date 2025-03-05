Edgartown Town Column

Daylight saving time is this Sunday, and the spring equinox is March 20 — meaning we are in the final stretch of this cold New England winter, and my heart rejoices. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve fully adjusted to the seasons, and appreciate them for what they are: the restorative power of winter, the hope of spring, the hustle of summer, and the steadiness of fall. Coming from an island like the Dominican Republic, where we lived an eternal summer season, it’s lovely to live on an Island where the seasons exist, making me appreciate spring and summer even more.

But, noting that it is the first week of March, Edgartown is quiet. And that’s not a bad thing, because soon enough it’ll be bursting at the seams. The stillness of March is truly magical, though: the way you can walk Caroline Tuthill Preserve and not see another soul in more than an hour; the idea that you can easily find parking to grab your coffee at Espresso Love or Rosewater (both open-year round, and providing the caffeinated energy we all need); and the simple thought that you can meet a friend for lunch at Rockfish and not have to wait for a table is sublime. So for all those reasons and more, I’m suggesting we embrace this month as one to reconnect. Whether you’re reconnecting with nature, friends, or yourself, the time is now.

Last weekend, I took part in a workshop at Kripalu in the Berkshires, and one of the sessions I attended throughout this peaceful weekend was on “Compassion as a Way of Life,” and it truly reminded me that when you start with self-compassion, the world itself gets a little easier. And that’s kind of what the seasons are here to teach us — to show compassion to nature for taking her time, to show compassion to ourselves as we learn how to live a kinder life. Our instructor spoke thoughtfully, teaching us to say “I’m in training,” whenever self-compassion was lacking. We’re all walking through this life for the first time, and not to get too philosophical, but giving ourselves grace, just like Mother Nature does, might just be the way to go. We have no idea when the first day of our last year will start, so consider this a nudge to embrace your life, whether it’s frigid March or balmy August — we’re all in training.

Looking ahead at this week in Edgartown, the events may be few to choose from, but consider the possibility that the trails are open and available, the beaches are windy and vast, and the our local coffee shops (Cozy Corner Cafe, Edgartown Meat & Fish Market, Espresso Love, and Rosewater Market) are open year-round to provide us with the energy and warmth we need to get through March.

And if you need a burst of early spring, I’ve seen the M.V. Cancer Support Group sign-up sheets to purchase daffodils for its annual daffodil fundraiser, happening March 15, so preorder flowers and support this great Island nonprofit. You’ll be able to buy them in person at Stop & Shop on the 15th as well. Next time you read me, we’ll all have an extra hour after we spring ahead, and I look forward to embracing that in the most compassionate way.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.