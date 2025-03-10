Rock with Me: Baby carrier dance class

1 of 2

Bundle up your bundle of joy and break some moves at the M.V. Family Center. On Saturday, March 15, from 10:30 to 11:15 am, join in on a 30-minute hip-hop dance class that will bring a fun, nostalgic vibe to your day. Rock to the beat of iconic early 2000s hip-hop tracks while safely dancing with your baby. This class combines simple, upbeat dance moves with gentle exercises. Join in the welcoming, inclusive space, and connect with your baby through dance. This class is recommended for caregivers and babies 0-12 (able to be carried, or in a carrier). Bring your own carrier. Disclaimer: Music will be clean versions, but it’s early 2000’ hip-hop, so it is adult content. Free. Vineyard Haven.