Blue Yonder band at the P.A. Club

1 of 13

I always figure a good way to beat the winter blues is to find a bar with some local music, hang out for a bit to soak in the sounds of the band and the crowd, make small talk, and enjoy a beverage or two. So on a frigid Monday night in early March, I ventured out to the P.A. Club to see local band Blue Yonder play some classic country and rock ’n’ roll.

Blue Yonder features Rick O’Gorman on guitar and vocals; George Davis on lead guitar; Jessie Leaman on bass and vocals; and Jim Orr on lap steel and guitar –– and on this night, some special guests joined in.

The crowd was relaxed, the two pool tables were active, and the bar was somewhat busy. I grabbed a stool, ordered a drink, and was ready to hear some fun music. The band kicked things off with “Blue,” written in 1958 by Bill Mack for Patsy Cline, who died in a plane crash before she could record it. (Finally, in 1996, LeAnn Rimes recorded it, and made it a hit, when she was just 14 years old.) Blue Yonder did a nice job with it, and it was a fitting opening song.

They followed “Blue” up with a song Cline actually did record: “Walking after Midnight.” O’Gorman and Leaman harmonized nicely on the vocals. Davis’ guitar solo hit the mark, and after another verse, Orr followed with a tasty lap steel solo of his own.

Staying with the female lead-singer songs theme, “Jolene” was a fine choice, and sounded great with both O’Gorman and Leaman singing, and Orr adding in a nice guitar solo. Then special guest Peter Halperin sat in on the Bob Wills tune “Rose of San Antonio,” with his very impressive Duesenberg lap steel guitar. Leaman’s harmony vocals elevated the song, and made it feel right.

Next up for fans of the oldies, the band went into “The Wanderer,” a 1961 hit for Dion. It’s really fun to hear an old classic song like this being played live right in front of you. The Hank Williams song “Your Cheatin’ Heart” was another nice choice, and had some good interplay between Davis on his Telecaster and guest Jack Ryan on the lap steel. Johnny Hoy added a cherry on top by sitting in on harmonica.

After a raucous version of the Elvis Presley hit “That’s All Right,” the band rolled into the 1960 tune “Cathy’s Clown,” written by Don Everly and performed by the Everly Brothers. This was another nice choice, with Orr and Leaman trading off lead vocals, and Hoy’s harmonica solo filled out the song.

“Crazy Arms,” another classic, and one of this writer’s favorite country songs, was a welcome surprise. Davis’ guitar solo was solid, and was followed by solos from Hoy on harmonica and Orr on lap steel. The classic rock song “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” by Creedence Clearwater Revival was a nice peppy number, with Hoy again adding a nice harp solo. The band followed that up with the Buddy Holly song “That’ll Be the Day,” featuring solid guitar solos by both Davis and Orr. “I Still Miss Someone,” by Johnny Cash, was another standout song. O’Gorman’s baritone voice was a good match to the Man in Black’s, and he delivered the lyrics with authenticity.

“Bye Bye Love,” another Everly Brothers tune, featured tight vocals, and a nice solo by Davis on Telecaster. The Hank Williams song “Lovesick Blues” had a nice groove you could tap your toes to. The vocal interplay between O’Gorman and Leaman was perfectly dialed in, and Orr’s steel solo provided the sweetener the song needed to put it over the top.

Blue Yonder concluded the night with the Bob Dylan song “All Along the Watchtower.” Like a smooth whiskey, this band knows how to please the crowd at the P.A. Club. With their impressive song catalog, they seamlessly move from vintage country to classic rock ’n’ roll and back again. Even the pool players, and the locals chatting at the bar, enjoyed the music and the cool vibes in the room.

Blue Yonder plays the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs every Monday night, from 7 to 9 pm.