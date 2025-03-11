Helping animals find their people

1 of 12

The Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard has matched furry friends with loving human companions since 2009. They have helped almost 2,000 kittens, cats, dogs, guinea pigs, and rabbits find their forever homes.

Greeting me at the door when I walked in was Lenny, a 23-year-old feline domestic shorthair who loves to be admired for his longevity and sweet nature. He is the shelter’s proud mascot. Lisa Dawley, manager and vet tech, recalls when Lenny arrived: “He was so skinny that when he lay down to sleep, he looked like a mummified cat.” He has free run of the place, and typically a few dogs wander around the lobby, where there also are guinea pigs, which kids love to handle. “We try to keep it as close to the home as possible,” Dawley says of the welcoming atmosphere.

The shelter was originally part of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) system, but closed after the 2008 market crash due to a lack of funding. In 2009, Dukes County stepped in and hired Dawley, who had been working at Animal Medical Care, to keep it going. In 2012, the shelter became its own 501(c)(3), and it runs solely on fundraising and donations.

I asked Dawley to explain the adoption journey, which begins the moment someone enters. “You can pretty much tell right away if someone is right for an adoption,” she says. A pet owner will need to have a vet, and long-term housing — preferably their own home. However, it is acceptable if the person has had a rental for a long time, and the landlord agrees to a pet.

The next step is to discuss the type of animal the potential client is seeking. Then it’s time to look around. Each species has designated areas, including a spacious yard where the dogs run and play, and a large, cozy cat room with plenty of spots for kitties to perch or snuggle.

“We encourage people to stay for an hour, or if they’re with a dog, to take it home [for a trial run],” says Dawley. “It takes a good week for a dog’s real personality to come out. Usually, they are on their best behavior, like a child who visits your home and says ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ but by the seventh day, you might find them drinking milk straight from the fridge. After a week, you can truly understand the dog, and if it appears to be a good match.” Of course, anyone who has ever gotten an animal can resonate with Dawley when she adds, “The pet also chooses them. Both parties need to be a match.”

If it is, the shelter will finalize the adoption. Cats are $250. If it is a kitten, a deposit is held until the little one is spayed at 6 months old. Dogs are $325, and guinea pigs are $25. If there aren’t any matches, the staff contacts other shelters in Massachusetts to see if they have any candidates, and then calls the client when an animal comes in.

Animals arrive at the shelter through various means. For example, people may surrender their pets when their housing situation changes, or when they become older and can no longer care for them. Animal Control, and individuals who have rescued a stray, will also bring them in. All animals are immediately quarantined for five days. The shelter addresses their needs, including vaccinations and spaying or neutering. Additionally, the veterinarian performs bloodwork and does x-rays when necessary. A dog trainer, Jeremy Jones, works regularly with the dogs; this may involve teaching basic commands such as sit, stay, come, and leave it, or assisting dogs with special needs, like those who feel anxious around people. Staff and volunteers socialize with shy or fearful cats to help them adjust.

The shelter tends to be slow in the winter, but bustles from spring to Christmas. Volunteers are always needed to socialize with the cats and kittens, and take the dogs for a walk or drive, or play with them in the yard.

The shelter goes beyond adoptions, supporting all animal lovers in our community. It offers nail and rabies vaccination clinics, and has special funds to assist people with emergency vet bills. Additionally, it provides crates, food, carriers, and blankets for free, or with a monetary donation.

Team member Gordon Healy adds, “We work hard to be here for the community so that when people get into trouble, they have someplace they can call. If we can help them ourselves, we will, or direct people to services.” The staff has contacts of vets for medical emergencies, Animal Control officers, and a poison control center. Dawley stresses, “If you have a problem, let us know. If we can solve it, we’ll look into it.”

For more information about adoption, donations, or volunteering, visit animalshelterofmv.org. A rabies vaccination clinic will be held on April 5 at the shelter, 1 Pennywise Path, Edgartown.