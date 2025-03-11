League to host candidate forums

This town election season, the League of Women Voters is sponsoring public candidate forums ahead of voting in each Island town. Candidates will present their positions and answer questions.

The series will be recorded for Martha’s Vineyard Community Television and will be available on demand until the election. The forums will also be available through the league website (leagueofwomenvotersmv.org) and shared on their Facebook group.

Check the league’s website for any updates to event information.

The forums are as follows:

West Tisbury: Tuesday, March 25, at 6:30 pm at the West Tisbury library.

Oak Bluffs: Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 pm at the Oak Bluffs library.

Edgartown: Saturday, March 29, at 2 pm at the Edgartown library.

Chilmark (if there are contested races): Monday, April 14, at 6 pm in the Chilmark library.

Aquinnah (if there are contested races): Monday, April 21, at 6 pm at Aquinnah Town Hall.

Tisbury: Thursday, May 1, at 6:30 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center.

For more information, contact kathy.laskowski@gmail.com.