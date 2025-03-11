Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Did you know that it’s easier to date one person at a time, especially as you get older?

See the Tisbury School students in the musical theater production of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” on Friday and Saturday, March 21 and 22, at 7 pm, or on Sunday, March 23, at 2 pm. Cost is $5 per person, or $20 for a family. Wear green to show support for cast and crew.

The turkeys have overrun our street, but especially at my house. I think they just like my new roof. They fly up on the roof to glide off into the high branches of the trees in the backyard. And they make a nasty mess. Just as I discovered there is a snow melt product turkeys seem to avoid, all the Island stores have just had a sale, and all such products are gone from the Island. They didn’t believe the groundhog.

I was surprised to realize that cats are especially in danger from bird flu. A few years ago there was talk of bird flu being on the Island, but no one did much about it. At the time I had seen a turkey on a high tree branch in my front yard that just sat there for a day or two. Then it fell to the ground, barely moving. After a day of that, I called the Tisbury board of health. They said they couldn’t do anything about it, but gave directions to put a garbage bag on a snow shovel, lift the big bird into another garbage bag, and put it in the trash. I did, and heard no more about it. That was not the response I had expected.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is offering some Monday Night Movies from the 1950s; 6 pm, $5, cash only. Next Monday, see “12 Angry Men,” then on March 24, “Indiscreet” with Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman.

Also at the Vineyard Haven library: Wool and linen are now considered luxury fabrics, but in earlier times, everyone wore these every day. Sheep arrived on Martha’s Vineyard with the early English settlers. Wool was the Island’s cash crop for nearly 200 years. Learn about “Island Textiles and Fashion Before 1850” with historian Norah Van Riper on Tuesday, March 18, at 6 pm.

Not a bad idea now to take advantage of this on Zoom: “Tick Ecology, Behavior, and Protection Measures for 2025,” on Friday, March 28, at 2 pm. Join biologist Patrick Roden-Reynolds to learn about the prevention measures he uses on a daily basis to prevent tick bites. He will share the best tips and tools to keep yourself safe. Register at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

Our library will be closed on Fridays beginning March 14, to allow staff to prepare for moving the collection. Friday hours will resume following the move to the temporary building.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Kevin Voyer today. Wish the best tomorrow to Kelsey Ivory. Jay Segel and Jib Ellis party on Saturday. Happy birthday to Austin Chandler and Bow Van Riper on Monday. Tuesday brings candles for Matthew Barton and his cousin Ben Bartolini. Lois Kavanagh, Susan Mone, and Susan Weyl take the cake on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: If I were wrong, don’t you think I’d know?

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.