Coast Guard Auxiliary offers new ‘Safe Boating Class’

The Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary will hold a Safe Boating Class on March 29. This is the first class offered on Martha’s Vineyard since the announcement of the Hanson-Milone Boater Safety Act, which requires anyone operating a powerboat or personal watercraft in Massachusetts to have taken a boating safety course. The comprehensive course is designed for both beginners and experts, with topics ranging from boating law and safety equipment to navigation and what to do in boating emergencies.

The new law requires anyone born after April 1, 1988, to complete a boating safety course by April 1, 2026. Those born before 1989 have until April 1, 2028, to complete the course. Upon completion of the class, all participants will receive a certificate, and paperwork will be submitted to the Massachusetts Environmental Police to receive a boating safety card.

“Previous classes we would always open with the scary fact that anyone over 16 you encounter on the water could be underway with zero education or training,” said Flotilla Public Affairs Officer Brien Hefler. “The new law will go a long way to making the waters around the Cape and Islands much safer.”

The course, newly designed and reviewed by the Coast Guard, also covers rules and regulations that even experienced captains may not know, including a new law requiring engine shutoff switches for boats under 26 feet that took effect in 2023. It has also been tailored for transiting the waters around Martha’s Vineyard, and the curriculum covers specifics for sailboats, powerboats, and personal watercraft or Jet Skis.

The course will be held at the West Tisbury Fire Station from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The cost is $50 per person, and includes all course material. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. To register, please go to vineyardcgaux@gmail.com no later than Thursday, March 27. Additional classes will be offered throughout the year.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed, volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and assists the service in all nonmilitary and law enforcement operations, with a primary focus on recreational boating safety. The Martha’s Vineyard Flotilla is open to new members, and encourages anyone interested in joining to visit ineyardcgaux.org.