Cribbage Club results

Nineteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Tricia Bergeron with a 13/5 +118 card (3rd week in a row)

Second, Mary Alice Russell with a 12/5 +87 card

Third, Kathy Kinsman with a 10/5 +98 card

Fourth,Jack Silvia with a 10/5 -10 card

Fifth, Richard Clark with a 9/4 +90 card

There were a total of 12 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points). There were five 24-point hands, by Rita Castro, Richard Clark, Bill Russell, Suzanne Cioffi, and Tricia Bergeron.

We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room; the entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP. Stop by and join us or to see if you would like to join.