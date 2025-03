James Stern Zisson, 72, of Palm Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2025. He is survived by his sons, Ethan (Alessandra) and Alec (Aisa). Jimmy was a summer resident of Chilmark since 1988.

A private graveside service was held in West Palm Beach, Fla. Those who wish to honor his memory may make a donation to the Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund at Palm Beach Synagogue, 120 North County Road, Palm Beach, FL 33480.