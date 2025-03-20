StillPoint Early Spring – Community Lineup

StillPoint is a community-defined organization in West Tisbury. StillPoint is centered around a beautiful timber structure with an open scissor truss frame and glass sky-window running the length of its ridge.

Functionally, StillPoint is an educational, convening and performance space and organization. This weekend’s lineup reveals much of the community organization Stillpoint’s range and focus as a community-defined organization

Friday afternoon: Rasa String Quartet

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society has rented the space for a performance of The Rasa String Quartet, an award-winning Boston-based ensemble known for blending classical and folk traditions to create unforgettable music experiences. This public performance will provide an opportunity to listen to the acclaimed Quartet in an intimate setting. The performance begins at 4 pm.

Friday night: Community Forum

“What to do about the White Pines in the Correllus State Forest?”

On Friday night Stilpoint is launching and testing Friday Night Forum, a new public conversation format. “Each week we will explore an issue that is dividing our community. The goal is to build community across our differences by listening to and learning from various perspectives.” This week’s topic is What to do about the White Pines in the Correllus State Forest. The event is public, free and runs from 7 pm to 8:30 pm.

Saturday Afternoon: Piano Roundtable Concert

James Carson is touring New England with his film and one-of-a-kind “roundtable concerts”. This weekend he will partner with piano technician David Stanwood and author Sandy Broyard to produce a piano concert/discussion group in a circular format, with the lid off the piano. Stanwood will open the event by bowing piano strings, then James will play. After each piece of music, Sandy will invite audience members to speak and share their memories and thoughts—whatever has come up. Performances will run from 2 pm to 3:30 pm, followed by conversation.

Saturday Evening: “Cabin Music” Film Screening

After walking away from the conservatory, pianist James Carson backpacks overland from Spain to Japan. At the center of the story is the unusual off-grid cabin in the Canadian wilderness that James designs and builds by hand, upon his return. It is here, away from everything, that a new form of music emerges. Film begins at 7 pm and will be followed by a conversation with the producer/director James Carson.

Sunday Morning: Awakening with Metta & Mindfulness: A 90-Minute Journey

This class, led by Thai monk Boonyod Nonthong (a.k.a. Monk Benny), is designed for participants of all levels, from beginners to experienced meditators. It offers a blend of loving-kindness meditation, mindfulness practice, and shared experiences through personal reflection. Consider it a workout for the mind, open to anyone seeking greater self-awareness and personal growth.



More information is available online at Stillpoint.