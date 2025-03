This glazing workshop is geared toward those who are experienced in pottery and interested in learning more about the glazing process. It will cover details of glaze application, different techniques, and the science of glazing, and it’s an opportunity to talk shop. Bring two or three bisque pieces to glaze and experiment with. To sign up, visit featherstoneart.org/education.html. Sunday, March 30, 1 to 4 pm. Featherstone Center for the Arts, Oak Bluffs.