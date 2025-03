On Sunday, March 30, at 2:30 pm, head over to West Tisbury Library for an afternoon of music featuring Missis Biskis. The band will take audiences from Hank (Wiliams) to Hendrix, and Loretta to Lucinda, covering tunes along the American highway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-3366.