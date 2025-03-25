Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: April 2025

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Coffee and tea all day

9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs. Bring a friend!

Mondays

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller, in person or on Zoom, https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY; Meeting ID: 732 230; Password: 027340

12:30 – 1:30 pm, Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, April 14 and 28.

1 – 2 pm, Chair Volleyball. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Tuesdays

10 am biweekly, Peticare with Darci, April 1 and 15. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

11:30 am – 1:30 pm, Bowling. Reservations are required by the prior Thursday. To RSVP, call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, or email Rose at rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov.

12 pm biweekly, Oak Bluffs Police Department Luncheons, April 8 and 22. Call to make a reservation.

1 – 3 pm, Crochet and Knit

Wednesdays

1 – 3 pm, Bingo!

Thursdays

April 3, Themed Luncheon: Spring Fling. Call to make your reservation: 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

9 am, Exercise with Bill White, in person or on Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09; Meeting ID:890 5226 6998; Password: 474213

1 – 3 pm, Crochet and Knit

1 – 3 pm, Cornhole

Fridays

9 am, Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, in person or on Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09; Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394; Password: 188397

10:30 am, Chair Yoga

11 am – 1 pm, Smart Phone Mastery with Rachel and Char Rooney. Learn to use your smartphone with confidence.

12 – 3 pm, Game Day. Mah Jongg and other board games.

12:30 – 2:30 pm, Coloring Get-Together. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Monthly Programs

April 2, Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and his great team! Refreshments served. 10:30 am.

April 8, Wellness Clinic, 12:30-1:30 pm.

April 17, Monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 10:30 am, in person and on Zoom. https://oakbluffs.zoom.us/j/85132963928? Meeting ID: 851 3296 3928; Password: 208683

April 28, Social Security Video Display Program. Call for an appointment. 9:30 am.

Outreach with Susan von Steiger, 508-693-4509, ext. 4