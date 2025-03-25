Playwriting workshop with Jonah Maidoff

A monthly playwriting series with Jonah Maidoff will run on Saturdays from 12 to 1 pm: March 29, April 26, and June 28. These sessions will meet in-person in the West Tisbury Library’s downstairs large conference room. Please try to commit to all sessions. In this workshop, participants will begin with the fundamentals of theatrical writing, read some guides for playwrights, work on writing short scenes, and explore, read, and watch pieces from plays that have been recognized as important to the development of the art. Workshops will include a little work on raising the stakes — creating dramatic situations that illuminate some aspects of our lives that require courage to confront. Free and open to the public. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.