2nd Annual Homesteader Conference

On Sunday, April 6, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society is holding its second annual Homesteader Conference at the Agricultural Hall. Each participant will have the opportunity to attend a keynote lecture and two workshops focused on homesteader skills. Please note that this is a two-part registration process. Once you pay on the webpage, you will receive a Google form to register for particular workshops, and receive your workshop schedule. If a workshop is full, you may be placed in your second or third choice.

The schedule for the conference is as follows:

9:30 to 10 am: snacks, coffee, and check-in

10 to 10:45 am: Keynote: “Food Forest Projects on M.V. and Beyond,” with Roxanne Kapitan, Mary Sage Napolitan, and Kaila Binney

11 am to 12:30 pm: Conference Session 1: “Backyard Meat Production: Rabbits and Chickens,” with Emma Green-Beach and Taz Armstrong; “Sewing to Reduce Waste,” with Sarah Vail; and “Spring Seasonal Cooking,” with Phoebe Cole-Smith

12:30 to 1:30 pm: Lunch provided

1:30 to 3 pm: Conference Session 2: “Natural Dyeing with Animal Fibers,” with Norah Van Riper; “Herbalism,” with Astrid Tilton; and a garden workshop to be announced soon

Cost: $40 for Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society members; $50 for nonmembers. Lunch and all materials provided. Please note that only current members are able to receive the reduced registration rate. Tickets: marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/upcoming-events. For questions, contact Lucy Grinnan at programs@mvagsoc.org.