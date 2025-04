The opening reception for “For the Birds” art show at Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs will occur on Sunday, April 6, from 4 to 6 pm. Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary and Featherstone Center for the Arts “flock together” to celebrate the art, beauty, and function of wild birds. Refreshments will be served. Free. The exhibit runs through April 27.