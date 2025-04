Logan Cristopher Leandro

Kara Leandro and Ryan Leandro of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Logan Cristopher Leandro, on March 23, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Logan weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Quint Joseph Jason

Jesse Jason and Dennis Michael Jason of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Quint Joseph Jason, on March 24, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Quint weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.