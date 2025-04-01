Edgartown basement fire contained to one room

1 of 2

No one was injured during a structure fire that broke out at a home on Donalbain Close in Edgartown on Monday afternoon, prompting a response from the Oak Bluffs and Edgartown fire departments.

The extent of the damage from the fire was contained to one room and the contents within it.

As of Monday afternoon, the cause of the fire is undetermined. An electrical inspector was expected to arrive later in the day to identify the origin of the fire and get the homeowners back into their home as soon as possible, Edgartown Fire Chief Alexander Schaeffer said. But he could not confirm when that would be.

Fire officials report that a homeowner called 9-1-1 after returning home and finding a door to a room in their basement hot to the touch.

Upon arrival, Schaeffer said firefighters assessed the situation, identifying the room in the basement where the fire broke out. The homeowners were already waiting outside when firefighters arrived.

“We were able to knock everything down with pretty minimal damage,” said Schaefer. “We are really happy that our regular response model made a big difference here today — having people at the station being able to respond.”

While Edgartown and Oak Bluffs responded to the fire — with Oak Bluffs EMS providing aid to firefighters on the scene — Tisbury helped by providing coverage from the Edgartown station.

“Thank you to our mutual aid partners,” said Schaeffer after the fire Monday. “As you can see it takes a whole village to put out a house fire,” added Schaeffer.