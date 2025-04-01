Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” —Muhammed Ali

For 35 years, the Portuguese-American Club has been providing scholarships for Island students heading off to college. These scholarships give a significant boost to families struggling to afford the cost of education. Last year, they awarded $40,000 in scholarships! The big fundraiser that helps them to provide this for our community is coming in May. Do you have an item or service you can donate to participate in this great event? Please contact the club at 508-693-9875.

The P.A. Club is hosting another fundraiser; this one is for the Sail MV Rowing Club on April 11. “Gig For the Gigs” will be an evening of music by Darby Patterson and Friends, plus a silent auction and raffles. It’s just $10 at the door, from 7 to 10 pm.

M.V. Hospital’s annual Health Fair is Saturday, April 5, from 8 am to noon. More than 50 community organizations will be offering services and information. There will be free health screenings and informative workshops, including “Learn About Alpha-Gal” at 8:30 am. All town Councils on Aging are offering free shuttles to the hospital for the Health Fair. Contact abhoughton@mgb.org for more information

Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary and Featherstone Center for the Arts will be flocking together to celebrate the art, beauty, and function of wild birds. The opening reception of an amazing exhibit of winged artistry, “For the Birds” will be on Sunday, April 6, from 4 to 6 pm at Featherstone. Other events for children of all ages will include “Bird House Building” at Felix Neck on Saturday, April 5, from 10 to noon, and “Creature Feature: Owls at Featherstone,” on April 12 from 10 to 11 am.

Pinkletinks are singing, which means town meeting season is here. The Oak Bluffs annual town meeting is Tuesday, April 8, at 7 pm at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center. You can see the warrant on the town website, and get ready to vote. Town elections are April 10 — be sure to get out and cast your vote.

Easter is coming on April 20. If you or someone you know would benefit from an Easter meal delivered, please call the Council on Aging by Friday, April 11. Meals will be prepared at M.V. Hospital and delivered on Easter Eve, Saturday, April 19. Oak Bluffs COA: 508-693-4509. Happy birthday on April 3 to the lovely Rita Chiaravalle. April 4 is the day for Stephen Grace, who will be celebrating on the road as he and Renee make their way back to the Island from Palm Springs. Happy birthday also on the 4th to Albie Robinson and Deborah Mayhew. Guinevere Rebello celebrates on April 8. Donnie Combra, Richard Giordano, Ann Palches, Beth Kaeka, and Kelley Metell all celebrate on the 9th. I hope the maternity ward is quiet on the 10th, so Sandy Ciciora can have a day off on her birthday! Tevin Araujo and Ray Moreis also celebrate on the 10th.

