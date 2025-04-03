Thank you to the M.V. Film Festival

To the Editor:

Thank you, Brian and Brooke Ditchfield, and all the staff and numerous volunteers that made this weekend’s 25th anniversary of the M.V. Film Festival wondrous, brilliant, and so much fun. Thank you for stimulating our brains and our hearts as we watched so many good films. Thank you also for giving us an opportunity to come together as a community in the gloomy month of March. We viewed such poignant films, had many good conversations, and even the former Prime Minister of New Zealand dropped by! And did we mention “good food” nourished not only our bodies but our souls? Thank you for a wondrous Island event.

Marge and Jamie Harris

Oak Bluffs