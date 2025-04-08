A feast of cultures

1 of 10

Island educators and parents gathered last week to connect through an array of international foods and music, learning about the diverse backgrounds of the students in their care.

The English Learners Parents Advisory Council hosted its first “Flavors of Nations” at Slough Farm on Thursday evening. Shared was food from different students’ cultures, poems from around the world, and the stories of parents’ countries of origin.

“This was the idea: something more joyful and informal to bring this sense of connection of the English language learners to the educators,” said Márcia De Castro Borges, a member of the council and facilitator of the event. Borges was raised in Brazil and she moved to the Island full-time with her family in 2023.

Borges said 18 countries of English-language learners were represented during the evening, from Brazil to China and France to Haiti.

Around 35 educators from Vineyard schools were represented, including all of the principals and vice principals, for which Borges said the event organizers were “honored.” Borges said she was happy with the turnout and it was also a good opportunity to highlight the work of the council.

She also underscored that as the council doesn’t have an actual budget, the effort of volunteers and sponsors was integral to the success of the event.

“Parents helped me to organize, some parents cooked some food, I cooked some food, and some businesses donated food,” Borges said.

Borges said the council hopes to hold the event again next year.