Adding a dog to your life

When you visit a shelter or rescue and meet the available dogs, what criteria are you using to select your new best friend? It is easy to be influenced by what you see, or read, about various breeds, but how do you go into making a decision with an informed mind? In this presentation, participants will be able to ask questions, and reflect on the information provided, to make the best decision. Karen Ogden will lead the class. She has extensive experience as a certified dog trainer, and is a volunteer search and rescue K9 handler, sport dog competitor, and an instructor. Saturday, April 12, 11 am to 12:30 pm. Chilmark Library.