Summer Larsen Gately

Olivia Roberta Gately and Michael Patrick Gately of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Summer Larsen Gately, on April 6, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Summer weighed 6 pounds, 0.7 ounces.

Lucas Azevedo Guimaraes

Roseli Guimaraes and Cleidomar Guimaraes of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Lucas Azevedo Guimaraes, on April 3, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lucas weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Enola Magalhaes Ribeiro

Milene C.R. Magalhaes and Revaer Magalhaes Pereira of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Enola Magalhaes Ribeiro, on April 2, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Enola weighed 8 pounds, 4.1 ounces.