Drop-in technology help at the Anchors

The Martha's Vineyard Times
The Anchors, home of the Edgartown Council on Aging. — MV Times

If you have questions about using your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other device, you’re in luck. The Edgartown Library is partnering with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide drop-in technology help every month at the Anchors during its Friday Cafe. You can also stop by the library during open hours for technology help, or schedule an appointment by going to edgartownlibrary.org/services/technology. Free. Friday, April 11, and Friday, May 9, from 12 to 1 pm. Edgartown Council on Aging (the Anchors), 10 Daggett St.

 

