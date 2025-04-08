Edgartown Town Column

I hate to say it, but April showers bring May flowers, and I hope to all that’s good and holy that this season’s hydrangeas are awardwinning, because this rainy weather is truly putting a dent in my spring plans. Simple plans of walking around town get drenched out from inopportune showers, hikes get postponed due to incoming thunder, and my dreams of taking a walk on the beach at sunset are thwarted due to cloudy skies. All that to say, this better be worth it — and I know the gardeners reading this column will nod their heads and say that yes, all this rain is good, and Mother Nature needs it.

While we’re on the subject of Mother Nature, I want to share that I came across the Island Grown Initiative’s spring appeal, which highlights the power of community, and that’s what this column tries to bring a sense of into the five minutes it might take you to read me. IGI’s campaign encourages people to join its monthly giving program by committing to a recurring contribution of $25 to $250. Each giving level directly supports a vital part of their work, and you can learn more about it on igimv.org/donate.

I’ve had the chance to receive part of its CSA in the summer when friends couldn’t pick up theirs, and it is truly magical what they are doing there. The locally grown produce is outstanding in my kitchen recipes, and the overall community work they do is admirable.

If you’re still hungry, and have a sweet tooth, join Jan Campbell, founder of Chilmark Chocolates, in a hands-on class at the FARM Institute on April 13. Participants will learn the basics of chocolate tempering, and create their own box of chocolates to take home with them. There will also be an opportunity to make your own chocolate bunny for the upcoming holiday. Preregistration required for all FARM Institute cooking classes at thetrustees.org/event/426869.

Continuing on that foodie note, if you’re looking to experience the use of locally grown ingredients in a more formal, sit-down setting, make reservations for dinner on April 24 at Alchemy in Edgartown. Special guest Chef Ryan Scanlon (who got his start at Alchemy before hitting the cooking competition stage) will be co-hosting this dinner, and cooking up a menu with a variety of local ingredients. Head to its website, alchemyedgartown.com, for more details.

A few birthday shout-outs, starting with the most important to me: My husband, Brian Murray, turns 46 on April 12, so if you see him, make sure to say, “Happy birthday, Murray!” Other birthdays coming up include Camilla Tamargo, also on April 12 (assistant manager at Town MV, loved by many), Heather Mangione on April 13 (dog walker to plenty of Edgartown pups), James Arsenault on April 15, Meg Archer on April 16 (faithful reader all the way in Ohio), and Megan Brown on April 17 (one of my closest and dearest friends). Happy birthday to you all — may your day be filled with delicious eats and good times with friends and family!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.