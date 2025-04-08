Lobsterville beach grass planting

This year’s Beach Grass Planting Day will take place on Saturday, April 12, from 9 am to 12 pm, or until planting has been completed. The Natural Resources Department will be offering volunteers refreshments and a meal onsite, provided by Quitsa Cuisine. Volunteer hour certificates will be available upon request. Please dress for the ever-changing weather. Though some digging tools will be available, please feel free to bring your own. For more information on planting procedures, please see wampanoagtribe-nsn.gov/beachgrass. Lobsterville Beach, Aquinnah.