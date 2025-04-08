Maritime Memoirs: Stories, Yarns, and Shanties

The annual “Maritime Memoirs” features all forms of writing by local seafarers, boatbuilders, marine enthusiasts, ocean lovers, and water babies. On the mic this year are Brad Abbot and Nat Benjamin from Gannon & Benjamin Marine Railway; Christina Colarusso, a member of the Tisbury select board; Caitlin Jones of Mermaid Farm, and daughter of recently deceased Island maritime legend Ginny Jones; and regular literary arts contributors at Pathways Julia Kidd and Anthony Lefeber.

Mark Allen Lovewell and Molly Conole, musicians and multitalented creative forces, will team up once more for a segment of the evening. Wooden boat mariner, James (“Jimmy”) Wallen is in the lineup, and electrical contractor and part-time mariner Cole Powers, and M.V.’s celebrated and awardwinning maritime history educator Matthew Stackpole.

Tuesday, April 15, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, live at Pathways Arts, Chilmark Tavern, 9 State Rd., Chilmark. For more information, reach out to Nat Benjamin at npb1837@gmail.com, Cole Powers at powerselectric@comcast.net, or Julia Kidd at jkidd@vineyard.net.