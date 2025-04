On Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 pm, the West Tisbury library is hosting its “Second Sunday Jazz” concert with Jeremy Berlin, Eric Johnson, and Tauras Biskis. Enjoy songs by Paul Simon, James Taylor, Steely Dan, Jimmy Webb, and more. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-3366.