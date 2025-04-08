Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes when I open my mouth, my mother comes out.

Spring is here! The forsythia is blooming. April showers are doing their job. Give many thanks to the hands that carefully planted all those daffodils at the Post Office.

I had to make an important business phone call. It would not allow me to speak to a person. After several attempts, I decided I should just hang up. I said, “Oh, s___!” Immediately a person came on the line. Who knew that was the code word I needed?

This Saturday from 10 to 4, get craft supplies in a giveaway at the library. Our library will close next week on Wednesday, April 16, through Monday, April 21, while many books are moved. The library will reopen at 15 Church St. on Friday, April 22, at 1 pm.

Thinking about the birds in your yard? “Understanding Bird Behavior” will be online at 2 pm on Friday, April 11. Register to learn about common behavior of birds.

And an even more timely online program will tell you about “Spring Migration” on Friday, April 25, at 2 pm. Register.

Traveling? Haven’t applied for a passport recently, but things have changed. For passport information, visit the only official website — https://travel.state.gov. For more call Anne McDonough at 508-696-4205, ext. 134, or email amcdonough@tisburyma.gov.

You can go to the Tisbury Senior Center to turn in passport applications for the U.S. Department of State. U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports on weekdays between 9 am and 2 pm — if you call ahead to 508-696-4205.

Celebrate Earth Day with Vineyard Conservation to protect our Island, one beach at a time. Come to your favorite beach from 10 to noon. Volunteers will have bags and gloves, or BYOB and your token for free entry to the M.V. Museum, where the Café will be open from noon to 3, offering food and drink for purchase. Leave the trash with the volunteer. Photograph the strangest things you find, and email your pics to info@vineyardconservation.org. Ride the VTA, it’s FREE.

The TWI Environmental Studies Scholarship is for Vineyard residents pursuing a career in marine, coastal, or environmental sciences. The one-year, $2,000 scholarship is for a full-time student currently sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate student at an accredited college. The funds may be awarded on a split basis to more than one applicant at the option of the TWI board. Previous recipients may reapply. Applications at tisburywaterways.org must be postmarked by April 30.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out to Debbie Eggers and Allan M. Davey on Sunday. Happy birthday to Nancy Wood on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Ann Lee.

Heard on Main Street: Live like someone left the gate open.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.