Head over to Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse to catch “Broadway Unbounded,” with musical director David Behnke. Musicians include Peter Boak, Molly Sturges, and Brian Weiland; and singers David Behnke, Molly Conole, Leslie Guzman, Katherine Reid, and Ken Romero, with special guest Aiden Weiland. Friday, April 11, 7 pm, Saturday, April 12, 7 pm, and Sunday, April 13, 2 pm. For tickets, go to mvplayhouse.org/theater/box-office. Vineyard Haven.