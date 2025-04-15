Edgartown Town Column

One of my fondest memories comes from a sail my family and I did over the summer last year aboard Tigress, captained by Capt. Kurt Peterson. On a bright and sparkly July day, we boarded the catboat in Edgartown Harbor, and spent the next hour and a half with smiles wider than the forecastle (the upper deck of a sailing ship forward of the foremast, which I only know because it’s on my list of word pet peeves, as it is pronounced QUITE differently than how it’s spelled). Aside from that grammar moment, sailing aboard Tigress was an exceptional experience, and I’m truly thankful. With her striking, hand-painted American flag sail, she’s a constant in Edgartown Harbor, and this week, on April 17 at 5:30 pm, you can learn more about her voyages at the M.V. Museum. It will be a must-not-miss conversation, so see you there!

The weekend will slowly ease in for us Catholics with Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday. Rejoice, you’ve made it through 40 days of whatever sacrifice — if any — you’ve made! For those who celebrate, there are a variety of delicious Easter brunch options available: Faraway M.V. will be hosting a brunch at the Newes Pub; Harbor View Hotel will be serving brunch at Bettini; and Alchemy will be hosting a delicious luncheon as well. Plus, it’s spring, which means we’ve also seen some of our seasonal favorites reopen, such as 19 Raw and the Atlantic, both also great options for Easter meals! It’s always interesting to see the significance of Lenten sacrifices for 40 days, to then overindulge on Easter Sunday. Will someone with a deeper understanding of the Catholic faith stop me in town and explain it to me?

From the overindulgence in family meals and Cadbury eggs, the week kicks off with yours truly giving a conversation on digital marketing at Cozy Corner Cafe on April 22 at 3 pm. Join me as I discuss all things social media, best marketing practices for seasonal businesses, and more. Grab a cortado (my coffee drink of choice, and if you haven’t had one, it’s a must) and cozy up with me at Cozy, and let me answer all your questions!

Two days later on 4/24, you’ll find me at Found Foods Supper Club: A Hands-On Culinary Experience with Chef Jenny DeVivo at the FARM Institute for a unique hands-on culinary experience that celebrates food rescue, zero-waste cooking, and seasonal ingredients from local farmers, fishers, and food purveyors. Each session features a curated, on-the-spot menu dictated by the surplus ingredients available that week. Join me and actively participate in cooking, learning upcycling techniques, and gaining practical culinary skills! Register online at thetrustees.org/event/427496.

On a separate note, when I started this column, I vowed to myself that I didn’t need to be giving birthday shout-outs. Man oh man, has that vow been broken over and over again, cementing me in considering quite the opposite after a few people rejoiced and reached out to me after seeing the initial birthday messages in print for all to see. With that being said, a happy birthday to the following humans on this Island: Annette Rose, Helia Cabral, Josie Iadicicco (all on April 18) and Crispin Haskins (April 24). Ending this week’s column with Crispin seems appropriate, as he truly is an Island local business supporter. His books based on Martha’s Vineyard are exciting to read, and his social media posts showcasing the Island are lovely to follow. Make sure to wish him (and everyone else) a happy, happy birthday this week!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.