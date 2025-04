Head over to the Chilmark Community Church and partake in an evening of pizza, fellowship, and Bananagrams. Pizza Night at the church is an informal meal where the community at large can gather for camaraderie and food. The evening starts at 6 pm with pizza, potluck salads, desserts, and conversation, followed by Bananagrams for those who want to play a game. Free. Every Tuesday in April and May, 6 to 7:30 pm. bit.ly/CCC_PizzaNight.