‘Disrupting Unconscious Bias’ workshop

The Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative is hosting a free online workshop titled “Five Strategies for Disrupting Your Unconscious Bias.” Linda Jenkins from the Jenkins Consulting Group will cover the fundamentals of unconscious bias, including its definition and characteristics. Participants will explore tools for identifying their unconscious bias, strategies for disrupting it, and methods to apply this awareness in the workplace.

This session is especially beneficial for leaders aiming to foster organizations that enhance innovation, creativity, productivity, engagement, and relationships. Participants will learn five strategies to disrupt their unconscious biases: recognize and accept that we all have them, increase awareness of our unconscious biases, practice individuation instead of categorization, practice perspective-taking, and engage in counterstereotyping. Tuesday, April 29, from 10 am to 12 pm. For more information and to register, visit mvnonprofits.org/event-6090239, or contact Jackie Friedman at jackie@mvnonprofits.org.