Flying Horses opening weekend

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs.

It’s that time of year again! The Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs will hold its grand reopening on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. Whether you’re a first-time rider or a longtime fan, the carousel is ready to spin you into a world of fun and nostalgia. For April school vacation week, it will be open every day from 11 am to 4:30 pm. So grab your family, gather your friends, and get ready to enjoy one of America’s oldest and most iconic carousels all spring long. Come for the charm, stay for the memories!

 

