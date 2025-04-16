‘Kids Do Dance’ for school vacation week

For “Kids Do Dance” at Martha’s Vineyard Museum, youth aged 6 to 12 will get an opportunity to explore the Island’s rich history, investigate exhibits, hear oral histories, and study artifacts to deepen understanding and inspire their own creative expression through dance. Activities include fun movement games, strengthening dance techniques, hands-on arts and crafts, and exploring the wonders of the museum. Kids will generate their own choreography that creatively embodies their research. The week will culminate in an informal performance for family and friends showcasing the choreography the kids have created. Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25, 9 am to 2:30 pm. Full and partial scholarships available. To sign up, visit dancetheyard.org.