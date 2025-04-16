M.V. Museum hosts third annual Earth Day Festival

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will host an Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 19, from noon to 3 pm. The festival will feature more than 20 local organizations working to sustain the Island’s waters, landscapes, and biodiversity. Guests can engage in hands-on activities including touch tanks, seed planting, upcycled crafts, and lawn games, while meeting with the people who are making a difference on the ground.

“The Earth Day Festival is a chance to connect with the natural world and the incredible organizations working every day to protect our Island,” said Heather Seger, executive director of the museum. “It’s a fun way for families to learn together, celebrate the season, and feel inspired to care for the place we all call home.”

Activities will take place outdoors on the museum’s campus, and admission is free to the public. Visitors are also welcome to explore the museum’s galleries throughout the afternoon.

The day also includes a Beach Cleanup Celebration hosted by Vineyard Conservation Society — another opportunity to engage with environmental efforts happening across the Island.

Participating organizations include BiodiversityWorks, Friends of Sengekontacket, Great Pond Foundation, Island Grown Initiative, Lagoon Pond Association, Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club, Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, Mass Audubon Felix Neck, M.V. Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, Nature Conservancy Martha’s Vineyard, Sense of Wonder Creations, Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, Vineyard Conservation Society, Vineyard Power, Polly Hill Arboretum, Trustees on Martha’s Vineyard, Tisbury Waterways, Beach BeFrienders, Island Climate Action Network, Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. For more information, visit mvmuseum.org.