Gael Andrade Ferreira

Gabriela Andrade and João Ferreira of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Gael Andrade Ferreira, on April 15, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Gael weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Celine Rose Destefani Silva

Talita Destefani of Oak Bluffs announces the birth of a daughter, Celine Rose Destefani Silva, on April 19, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Celine weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.