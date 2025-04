Court Report: April 11 – 14, 2025

April 11

Eberson Luiz Goncalves, Edgartown, 42; license suspended operating, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

April 11

Daniel J. Edelbach, Barnegat, New Jersey, 35; assault and battery household member, assault and battery pregnant victim, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

April 14

Rene P. Dasilva, Oak Bluffs, 39; abuse prevention order violation, arraigned and held, bail set at $700 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.