Edgartown Council on Aging: May 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, May 26, for Memorial Day.

Weekly Events

Monday

9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer

12:30 pm: Bridge

2 pm: Walking Group — Meets at Atlantic and Herring Creek in Katama

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

9 am: Mindfulness Meditation on Zoom with Noel Coakley

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

10:30 am: Walking Group — Meets at the Anchors

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

May Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

New program for residents of Chappaquiddick

The Edgartown Council on Aging and Healthy Aging M.V. have partnered to launch the Chappy Connect pilot program. This new, door-to door transportation program is available to Chappy residents ages 60-plus. Rides will be provided to medical appointments, the grocery store, the pharmacy, or other errand destinations. All services are provided free of charge due to generous funding from the Chappy Point to Point Race. Please call Lyndsay at 508-627-4368 to sign up for a ride.

May 1: 1 pm, Bingo.

May 8: Apple Device Learning Lab.

May 9: Drop-in Technology Help with Rizwan Malik. No advance registration required.

May 13: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department

May 14: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Please call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month.

May 15: 1 pm, Bingo.

May 16: 8:30 am, Monthly meeting of the board of the Edgartown Council on Aging.

May 16: Team Trivia during lunch.

May 20: Docent-led tour of the Carnegie Museum. Sponsored by the Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging.

May 21: 11 am, Learn more about the Navigator Homes project. Bring questions and find out the latest on this innovative long-term care option, soon to be available on Martha’s Vineyard.

May 23: 9:30 am, Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend.

May 23: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in May.

May 29: 1 pm, Piano Lounge and Open Mic with Adele Dreyer. Love to sing? Come and share your voice with us in a laid-back group of listeners.